JAMB puts 2021 UTME/DE registration on hold

The Joint Admissions and Administration Board (JAMB) has put the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry Examinations which was billed to commence Thursday, April 8, on hold.

The board, in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin explained that the delay was caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by its determined effort to have a National Identification Number (NIN) integration.

“To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the board didn’t placed its advertorial as it was yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has the step-by-step process that candidates are required to follow. However, this delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration”, the statement read.

The board however assured that the challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

“Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience. The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile”, the statement read.