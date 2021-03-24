JAMB says NIN mandatory for 2021 UTME/DE registration

The The Governing Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has resolved that all persons registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) must supply their National Identity Number (NIN).

JAMB announced that registration for the 2021 UTME/DE will begin on Thursday, 8th April and end on Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

The board, in a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, head, Public Affairs and Protocol, on Wednesday said the NIN is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise.

According to the statement, registration will take place in 700 centres across the country and the list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are as follows: (a.) Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021,” the statement said.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents,” it said.

The board informed that UTME would hold from Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021 and the venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town.

It said the registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3,500 and N500 for the recommended reading text.

The board also informed that optional mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 for those who indicate interest and registered before 24th of April, 2021.