JAMB extends Direct Entry registration to April 11,2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced it would be extending the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration to April 11, 2024, that is two weeks extension to enable all candidates desirous of DE registration to do so.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay via the entrance examination body’s official X handle @JAMBHQ on Saturday, March 23, 2024, “This extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A ‘level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.”

JAMB commenced the 2024 Direct Entry on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and was to have concluded it on Thursday, March 28, 2024, but on subsequent consideration, has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, March 28, 2024, consequently bringing the registration to a close on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The board apologises for the inconveniences caused prospective DE candidates and pledges that, going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.

However, in doing this, JAMB promised it will not compromise on its avowed determination to ensure that candidates, whose certificates were dubiously acquired are prevented from benefiting from such certificates. “It is also to be noted that candidates, whose certificate-issuing institutions are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests, would not be allowed to register without doing the needful,” the statement read.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB public communication advisor further explained that the board would be holding a press conference in due course to properly brief the media.