JAMB expresses regret over mock exams tech hitch

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has apologised for the technology hitch that disrupted the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) mock held across the country on Thursday, March 30.

Fabian Benjamin, head of public affairs and protocol at JAMB in a statement apologised to all candidates for any inconvenience they may have encountered during the mock.

“The board will look at all issues thrown up by the mock exercise and act accordingly for a better and enhanced exercise,” Benjamin said in the statement.

“The board will want to use this opportunity to apologise to all candidates for any inconvenience they may have experienced on account of this.”

BusinessDay had earlier reported that many of the 2023 UTME candidates could not write their mock examination as scheduled due to technology hitch across many examination centres in Nigeria.

At the Gateway Polytechnic Centre along the Lagos –Ibadan expressway in Sagamu, Ogun State the examination could not be held according to schedule due to a lack of signal.

The candidates scheduled to write their examination by 7 pm were disillusioned as the computer-based test (CBT) system could not stream the questions because of a lack of signal.

The JAMB official who addressed the candidates and parents on ground said the board could not start the mock examination as scheduled because of lack of signal.

He further asked the candidates to come back by 2 pm with the assurance that the problem would have been fixed.

However, he said that if by that time they were unable to get a signal, the examination will be postponed for Friday, March 31, 2023.

Besides, the JAMB officer assured the problems noticed in the mock examination would be addressed before the main examinations.

“The technology hitch noticed will be properly addressed ahead of the main examination, so, this is an eye-opener that will help the board get better,” he said.