JA Nigeria, Delta Air to empower 100 girls on leadership skills

Junior Achievement Nigeria has partnered with Junior Achievement Africa and Delta Air Lines to empower young girls in Nigeria with the leadership skills needed to become future leaders.

To actualise this, Junior Achievement through the Delta Air Lines Leadership Empowerment Achievement Development Camp in Nigeria will hold a five-month camp designed to identify, convene and coach exceptional 100 female students from across the country.

Read also: JA Nigeria empowers students with skills for future career opportunities

The boat camp commenced in November 2023 and will continue until March 2024.

Olaolu Akogun, acting executive director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, said there will be a one-day Innovation Camp in Lagos, followed by the completion of Junior Achievement DEEP and Social Impact Projects that will be held over eight weeks.

According to him, it will culminate in a five-day regional lead camp for 30 girls, with the top 10 selected from Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana, as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations in March 2024 which will take place in Ghana.

Read also: JA Nigeria empowers students with skills for future career opportunities

“The programme’s overarching objective is to empower girls in these countries to cultivate the skills necessary to emerge as exemplary women leaders in the future,” he said.

Akogun said the one-day innovation camp for the Girls which was held in December 2023, focused on Design Thinking and an innovation challenge within the Aviation Sector.

“With the guidance of mentors, the girls tackled the challenge through teamwork and critical thinking skills, thus serving as an inspiration and support for Nigerian girls aiming to pursue careers in STEM fields,” he said.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the programme, Akogun said Junior Achievement is pleased to announce the successful implementation of the first phase of this transformative project and is confident that the subsequent activities planned out will yield a significant impact on the young girls involved.

“We extend our gratitude to Delta Air Lines for partnering with us in empowering hundreds of young girls with the essential skills and attitudes required for the future workforce.

“Through hands-on learning experiences, interpersonal development, problem-solving skills, and the ability to manage tight deadlines, we are collectively shaping a brighter future for these girls,” Akogun said.