IWOW Leadership Network set to empower women in business, career path

The Inspired Women of Worth (IWOW) Leadership Network is set to empower women in business and career paths through a 2-day virtual conference with high-achieving, emerging professionals and entrepreneurs who are committed to excellence in their personal and business lives.

The 2021 Global Possibilities Conference tagged ‘Are You the Woman for the Job? scheduled for 25th and 26th March is aimed at inspiring, enlightening, encouraging, empowering, and connecting women to challenge a stifling status quo and ‘Become the Woman for the Job’ in all aspects of life, career, and business to ultimately have a positive and profound impact on society.

Udo Okonjo, founder, Inspired Women of Worth who noted that there is a need for more positive female leaders to rise into visible leadership, said that women who should attend this conference must pledge to remind themselves that they are worth every thinkable dream of theirs, and must consistently build capacity and competence to be the best.

Bioye Davies, IWOW Trustee and leader of the event organising committee, said the world is evolving and women need to be part of this, adding that women need to show up for the part.

“Are You the Woman for the Job? Have you put yourself in a box that wasn’t there in the first place? Are you dealing with impostor syndrome? Are you looking at other women around you and thinking they fell from the sky as super women? Did you set a glass ceiling above your achievements? If any of these statements relate to you, then you need a SHIFT! An upward shift to become the impactful and influential woman you are meant to be,” Davies said.

IWOW Global Possibilities Conference is for any woman who is ready to take on or is already taking on the challenge of becoming the best version of herself. With a wide array of speakers who have excelled in diverse backgrounds, the conversations will be inspirational and insightful with actionable steps.

“It provides an opportunity for women of all ages to hear the stories of what is working and what has not worked for high achieving men and women and use this knowledge to refine their plan to becoming the woman for the job,” said Oghenero Ozobeme, coordinator of the Alumni.

The IWOW Global Possibilities Conference theme was carefully chosen not only for the global reverberations created by the emphatic statement ‘I Am The Woman For The Job’ made by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of World Trade Organisation during the launch of her campaign video for the same position. Due to its relevance to the daily choices that more women must begin to make in order to create the good change and impact that women are intrinsically equipped to create. The theme is also firmly aligned with the International Women’s Day 2021 theme – #ChooseToChallenge.