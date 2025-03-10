The commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day marked globally on March 8 has once again brought to the fore issues that are germane to the wellbeing of not only the women but that of the entire family.

At the centre of such issues are the empowerment of women which experts say can be easily achieved by strengthening health systems, promoting reproductive health, expanding access to essential services as well as youth friendly activities and programmes targeting sexually active adolescents.

Interestingly, this year’s IWD came on the heels of the sexual harassment allegation levelled against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpbio by senator Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan with women rights taking a hit.

Her subsequent suspension has thrown up discussions about gender rights and the urgent need for more voices on the ensuing debate. Though Akpabio has since denied the allegations, the saga has stirred controversy whether women rights were being eroded.

With the theme “Accelerate Action,” this year’s IWD brought together stakeholders, civil society groups and Non-Governmental Organisations and women groups to discuss women rights, health and economic empowerment under a setting that provided a refreshing ambience and a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel.

In Akwa Ibom State, the event took place at the newly constructed Primary Healthcare centre along Welllington Bassey way in Uyo, the state capital, underscoring the efforts in expanding access to healthcare facilities by the state government.

A group of stylishly dressed young women, some clutching their babies, some pregnant gathered for the IWD event put together by the state primary healthcare development agency and The Challenge Initiative (TCI) a global platform that supports family planning and adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health interventions , it was all that was needed to kickstart the event.

Taking the centre stage was reproductive health rights of the women, the benefits of family planning , how the women can be empowered to take the right decisions affecting their health and community involvement in health programmes.

With drama and songs, the health officials demonstrated the various methods of family planning available to make the family life pleasurable and worth living, the women were reminded that child spacing works well both for the family and the community.

According to TCI, healthy women build healthy families and productive societies while noting that women have continued to demonstrate resilience, intelligence and leadership acknowledging the challenges that still exist.

“Many women still face barriers to accessing quality healthcare, education, financial independence and leadership opportunities. It is therefore our collective duty to break these barriers and create an enabling environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to societal development,’’ it stated in its goodwill message.

For Margaret Etim, the state health promotions officer, the barriers could be overcome in various ways including the strengthening of the health system, provision of health facilities and the engagement of more health workers.

Others according to her include, “supply of family planning commodities and consumables, improved data collection to know the gaps needed to be addressed and supporting communities to know the benefits of family planning services.”

“In reaching out to our young girls and boys, we should respect their rights to avail themselves of family planning services, there should be no need to make them feel disrespected while respecting their privacy. Communities should be involved in raising awareness on the benefits of family planning ,” she said.

Echoing the importance of the IWD, Eno Attah, the Executive Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said it was only for women rights adding that the promotion of the wellbeing of women would bring about many benefits to the society while joining the global community to mark the IWD as women move to accelerate action in achieving a better society for themselves and others.

Indeed, this year’s IWD provided yet another golden opportunity to highlight strategies that are capable of improving the lot of women particularly from the reproductive health aspect including the various methods of family planning services.

Demonstrating the various methods of family planning and child spacing, the health workers said both the male and female condoms, the Intra-Uterine Device (IUD) and the pills are readily available at health facilities for the family.

Other methods include implants, injectables and vasectomy, which is a simple surgery for men to prevent pregnancy among others . All the methods are equally safe without side effects.

It was not only about talks and drama sketches, the IWD also involved a road walk to the Plaza, the centre of the city where the message to “Accelerate Action,’’ on the welfare of women and the family reverberated as the women sang and danced on a day set aside worldwide to address gender rights that would ensure and a healthy family life and a better society.

