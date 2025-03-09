Nigeria joined other countries of the world yesterday, March 8th, to celebrate women who have achieved in their various fields of endeavour amidst challenges including gender inequality, systematic barriers, among others.

It was in commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s theme ‘Accelerate Action’’ stressed the significance of taking instant and pivotal ladders to achieve gender equality.

It calls for increased drive and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.

Speaking with BusinessDaySunday, President, Commonwealth Business Women, Africa, Ngozi Oyewole described the theme as both timely and impactful and added that it emphasised the urgent need to not only recognise the progress made toward gender equality, but also to actively push for faster and more effective actions that drive tangible change.

On women involvement in business, Oyewole, who is also the brain behind NOXIE, a furniture manufacturing company, observed that the involvement of women in business has seen remarkable growth and transformation in recent times.

According to her, more women are stepping into entrepreneurial roles, breaking barriers, and making significant contributions to various sectors, including technology, finance, and manufacturing.

While stating that the rise of women-owned businesses is not just a trend, she added that it reflects a broader cultural shift towards recognising the value and potential of women’s leadership and innovation.

To her, initiatives aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs, such as access to funding, mentorship programmes, and networking opportunities have played a crucial role in this positive change.

Recounting the challenges of women entrepreneurs, she said: “While progress is evident, challenges still exist; women entrepreneurs often face hurdles such as limited access to capital, societal expectations, and balancing work and family responsibilities. It is essential for us to continue advocating for policies that support women in business and to create an ecosystem where women can thrive.’’

She further said: “We are committed to championing the cause of women in business, providing platforms for collaboration, and fostering a community where women can share their experiences and insights.

‘’The future is bright for women entrepreneurs, and together we can drive sustainable economic growth and development across our regions.’’

On her part, Chairperson, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Creative and Entertainment group, Ngozi Omambala affirmed that women in the entertainment industry have made significant strides over the years, showcasing a positive trend towards increased representation compared to a decade-and-a-half ago.

While progress is evident, Omambala, who is also the managing director of NMO Management, observed that there remained a noticeable gender disparity in specialised and technical roles across various sectors such as film production, directing, and music production.

‘’In the music industry, female representation has achieved historic levels of success, with notable artists like Tems and Ayra Star earning prestigious accolades like Grammy and MOBO awards, garnering global recognition for their artistry.’’

She however, stressed the need to enhance the indigenous industry infrastructure to uphold standards of excellence without solely relying on external validation.

To her, highlighting Nigerian and continental talents on global platforms not only boosts economic growth but also contributes to GDP through creative sector forex receipts.

This exposure, she added, promotes cultural heritage, fosters economic development, and diversifies the economic landscape promoting non-oil sectors.

She emphasised the need for the industry to embrace technology, particularly through music streaming, enhance revenue generation by broadening sales and accessibility avenues.

On how to address the challenges facing women entrepreneurs, Oyewole said, they can be addressed through educational advocacy and reforms that integrate creative arts into school curriculum from an early age, fostering a more progressive mindset and infrastructure development.

“Strong Leadership roles in government administration and academia will play a pivotal role in nurturing creative talent and promoting inclusivity,’’ Omambala added.

Given a brief summary of an average Nigerian woman, she said: “She embodies strength and versatility, characterised by resilience, empathy, and an entrepreneurial spirit. She is adept at balancing multiple responsibilities, prioritising family values, and fostering a positive mindset that contributes to overall well-being and healthcare focus within the family unit.’’

Vice President, South–East Zone Nigerian Society of Engineers, Felicia Agubata said that the annual event as an opportunity for women to evaluate their journey, share their success stories and learn from their shortcomings.

Evaluating how women have fared in the engineering sector, Agubata affirmed that women in the sector are doing great across all critical measures both qualitatively and quantitatively.

“Though we are not yet where we want to be, at the same time, we are no longer where we used to be. In essence, we have made commendable progress.

“For a start, for the first time in the history of the profession, a woman, Magaret Aina Oguntala is the president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the foremost engineering institution in Africa. This is a testament to the progress made by women in the profession,’’ Agubata said.

Monalisa Okojie, who leads Nehita Group of Companies, observed that women have made progress in governance but added that

true representation is still far off.

“While leaders like Kamala Harris and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are breaking barriers, many countries still have male-dominated political spaces. In some parliaments, women hold less than 30 percent of seats, and even when they do get elected, they often struggle to have real influence.

‘’Rwanda is a great example of progress, with women making up over 60 percent of parliament due to gender quotas,” she said.

She regretted that policies affecting women’s lives are still made without their voices in many parts of the world, adding that true representation means not just having women in office but ensuring they have power to shape decisions.

Enumerating some factors limiting women’s political participation, Okojie, who is also a legal practitioner, said they include cultural norms, financial challenges, lack of mentorship and networks, harassment and intimidation, among others.

On the way forward, she called for financial support and leadership training, saying that women need access to funding and mentorship to build strong political careers.

