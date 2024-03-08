IWD 2024: UNICEF warns pregnant women against child delivery at home

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has cautioned women against birthing their child at home in order to enhance the mother and child’s chances of survival.

Oluseyi Olosunde the health officer for UNICEF Bauchi field office gave the warning during a Media Dialogue to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) held at in Gombe State.

Olosunde who presented a paper titled: “The Optics of Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) in Bauchi Field Office, said there is a need to empower women towards improved maternal and child health.

The Media Dialogue, themed: “Invest in Women-Accelerate Progress”, drew media practitioners from the Bauchi UNICEF Field Office, Comprising of Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe and Plateau states.

Olosunde said in some states, six out of 10 delivery takes place at home, while in others, 8 out of 10 delivery are done at home, thereby exposing children delivered at home to lean chances of survival, because they are attended by unskilled child delivery personnel.

According to him, child delivery at home poses serious danger to the mother in case of breach during Labour, as the home lacks the necessary equipments to detect the problem with a view to tackling it.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, Tushar Rane, Chief, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office said the International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 to honour the achievements of women and promotes women’s rights worldwide.

Rane who noted the needs for gender equality and promoting women’s well-being in all facets of life, is paramount for building prosperous economies and fostering a healthy planet.

He maintained that the IWD serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the work that still lies ahead regarding the plights of women.

“It’s a day to honor the trailblazing women who have paved the way for future generations, a day to recognize the invaluable contributions of women in every sphere of society, from politics and business to science, arts, and beyond.

Rane said that the media dialogue was meant to create avenue for the participants to learn about remarkable achievements of community-based women in the health sector in Bauchi Field Office of the UNICEF through the mama2mama initiative.

He explained that in Mama2Mama Initiative, Women often act as health advocates and educators within their communities, raising awareness about health issues and encourage community members to seek healthcare when needed.

The UNICEF chief field office Bauchi region, Dr. Tushar Rane pointed out that investing in the health, rights, and wellbeing of adolescent girls generates a transformative ripple effect that uplifts entire nations.