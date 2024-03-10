IWD 2024: 9mobile, ALX Nigeria partner to empower women entrepreneurs with business grants

9mobile and ALX Nigeria recently partner to empower women entrepreneurs through the “Pitch Your Business” competition, a platform exclusively dedicated to showcasing the entrepreneurial talents of Nigerians in celebration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The IWD edition of the “Pitch Your Business” held on Friday, March 8, attracted over 300 women entrepreneurs eager to realise their business aspirations, with 9mobile reiterating its commitment to investing and empowering women in alignment with the theme of IWD 2024.

Nine women finalists were selected from learners across various ALX programmes and hubs, highlighting their innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial proficiency before a panel of judges.

Chineze Amanfo, Public Relations lead, 9mobile, stated that the finalists demonstrated exceptional determination and ingenuity in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“At 9mobile, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. By empowering female entrepreneurs, we are not only driving economic growth but also creating a more equitable society where everyone can thrive,” she stated.

Ruby Igwe, country general manager, ALX Nigeria, emphasized the importance of fostering an ecosystem that nurtures female talent and creativity. “ALX Nigeria is proud to partner with 9mobile in empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential. By providing access to resources and opportunities, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

Chisom Ukachukwu, founder of EduBreed, emerged as the winner of the competition, securing a grant of N500, 000. Adediran Irebamilaye of Pascaline’s consulting firm, and Winifred Nnamdi of Wimka beads concepts, emerged as the first and second runner-up, receiving N300,000 and N200,000 in prize money respectively.

In addition to the top three winners, other participants received recognition and support for their entrepreneurial endeavors, with each receiving a cash reward of N50, 000.

The participants and business names are Thomas Omotayo Esther: Ethom Digital, Akande Olamide Esther: Lamzy Tom Brown, Helen Arowobusoye: Aroma Aura Candles, Oladele Christiana Abosede: Edumize, Marychein Samuel: Tailor4Me, Emeruem Njideka: Cloud Infinity, Winifred Nnamdi: Winka Beads Concepts, Adediran Irebamilaye: Paschaline’s Consult and Chisom Ukachukwu: EduBreed.