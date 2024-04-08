I’ve not borrowed since becoming Akwa Ibom governor – Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that he has not borrowed any money or sought any loan on behalf of the State since assumption of office as the governor of the State, affirming that financial prudence will remain his watchword throughout his tenure.

Govenor Eno, who spoke during the Funeral Service in honour of late Deborah Ekaette Imaikop Enoidem, mother -In-law of the Immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem at Ikot Ekpene Udoh in Nsit Ubium Council Area was possibly responding the rumour making round as regards rising State’s debt profile.

Read also: Udom, ex-Akwa Ibom gov, tasks Nigerians on protection of public utilities

The governor stated that despite awarding contracts for numerous projects across the State, transparency and accountability have remained the guiding principles of his Administration.

He noted that if Government has any need to borrow such would be for a known purpose and with the due approval of the State Assembly and understanding by the populace would be secured.

He assured Akwa Ibom people that his Government is prudently managing resources available by channeling funds into projects that would benefit the populace, cautioning those who are in the habit of obstructing projects with illegal structures in expectation of being paid, to refrain from such acts as Government would not tolerate such behaviour.

The governor announced the termination of the contract for Nsit Atai/Okobo/Oron Road, saying the project was to be re-awarded and delivered in record time. Meanwhile, the project in question has been ongoing for more than ten years.

Governor Eno used the occasion to mention projects undertaken by his Administration in the Oro Federal Constituency, saying they were 2.1km Ukpong Street, 2.1km Essang Street, Orukim-Uyenge Universal Energy Road, Okopedi Road, by East West Road, Secretariat Oruko Eweme Road, and re-modernization of Oron Bridge. He however assured the peoplel that he is committed to executing more projects in Oron nation, and indeed , the entire State.

“All the projects we have been doing, we are proud to say, we have not taken one loan from any bank in the last 10 months. I believe that we can use the resources we have in this State to work for the our people.

Read also: Akwa Ibom governor inaugurates bulk purchasing agency boar

“There is no Local Government in the State which at least two projects are not ongoing. By the grace of God, we will continue to do more. We are spending money on projects and people are working and making a living from those projects.

“We will continue to use the State money for this State. We will create jobs, and Government will support hardworking people who are ready to work. Our Administration will continue to touch rural people. During our campaign, I promised to serve you, and I will continue to serve you.

“I thank the Oro people, our in- laws. I’m working for you, as I do with the entire State, and I will continue to work for you. I will serve you in Oro Nation by building on the foundation of my predecessor. We will do much more”, he added.