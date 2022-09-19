It’s high time PDP’s internal crisis should end, says Udom

Following the crisis that has rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of its presidential primaries and the demand that Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party, should resign, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State called

for a truce, saying it is time to end the party’s internal wrangling ahead of the next election.

Udom, who has been named as the chairman of the PDP campaign council, said: “I want to use this platform to make an appeal that if we had made mistakes in the past we cannot wind back the clock.

“We cannot recall what had passed yesterday. We can move forward in the spirit of oneness, unity, prosperity and progress for our party, I’ll really appreciate it.”

Reacting to his appointment by the PDP presidential candidate, Udom who came fourth in the presidential primaries expressed his determination to work for the victory of the party, adding that it was the responsibility of the voters to cast their votes according to their conscience.

“The issue of the Campaign Council is a very simple matter; our own duty is to do the campaign and Nigerians to vote for us and then God to give the victory,” he said.

He thanked the party for the appointment as Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Council and urged party faithful to bury the hatchet and work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He also lauded members of PDP for finding him worthy to head the Campaign Council for the election of the Number One citizen in the country.

He emphasised that success in the task ahead requires a collaborative effort and called on party faithful at all levels to work towards victory for the party.

“Let me thank all our party members across the country for this confidence they have in me.

“I also want to say that no one person can do it alone. It involves everybody in all the units, all the wards and all chapters of our party to come together for the party to move forward,” he said.

The Governor however, acknowledged that frictions have occurred in the party in time past and passionately appealed to the party men to let go of the past and seek a way forward for the party.