Italy reaches gas deals with Angola, Republic of Congo

Italy has reached agreements with Angola and the Republic of Congo to increase its deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in an effort to break free from its dependence on Russian gas.

From 2023, 4.5 billion cubic metres of LNG are to come from Congo, the Italian energy supplier Eni announced on Thursday.

The CEO of the partly state-owned company travelled to both countries with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegation had already reached another “important agreement’’ with Angola to increase its gas supplies, Di Maio wrote in a Facebook post.

The Italian government had already negotiated increased gas supplies from Algeria and Qatar before its “tour del gas,’’ as Italian media christened the trip.

Italy currently imports the majority of its gas from Russia but is now seeking to diversify its energy suppliers in light of the war in Ukraine.