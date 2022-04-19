First gas delivery on AKK pipelines expected in Q1 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said it could deliver the first molecule of gas on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline in the first quarter of the year 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement Thursday by Mele Kyari, CEO, NNPC Ltd during an official tour of Segment A sites in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “The Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project and believed that the first Quarter 2023 target for delivering it will be met.”

According to the Kyari, who was accompanied by other members of his Management Team, as a result of activities around the AKK project, the country will see over eight billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas injected into the domestic pipeline.

This, he believed will improve power generation, facilitate industrial development, create thousands of job opportunities and deepen domestic gas utilisation.

In addition, he described the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline as “a signature project of this administration”, and said that it was time for Nigeria to take advantage of having the highest gas reserves in Africa.

Correspondingly, Margery Okadigbo,the Chairman of the NNPC Board, said that based on the magnitude of work done at the various construction sites, the projection to have first gas by the first quarter of 2023 was realisable.

She said, “the country stood the chance to leverage on the current realities to provide solutions to the global gas supply challenge.”

In the same vein,Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman of Oilserv, the Company handling Segment A of the AKK project, , confirmed his company’s readiness to deliver the project on schedule.

He assured that the project managers and teams were more than competent to deliver the project within record time.

The construction of the 614km AKK Pipeline project was flagged-off simultaneously in Kogi and Kaduna States by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 to encourage gas utilization and serve as a springboard for the nation’s industrialization.