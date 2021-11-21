Islimfit Lagos Digital Summit convener co-founds MenoPays

The convener of Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), Adetona Adewale Akeem, also known as Islimfit has co-founded a fintech start-up.

In a recent interview, Adewale Akeem, “I recently accepted a co-founder offer from a fast-rising tech startup in Nigeria called MenoPays. Due to my interest and passion for tech entrepreneurship, I got the offer through a friend in the tech ecosystem who knows the kind of potential contribution my skills would add to the company,” he disclosed.

MenoPays according to him is a tech startup that is redefining Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) as a Lifestyle payment option across Africa.

Explaining further, Islimfit said: “We are a data and analytics-driven Web/App-based buy now pay later platform that helps smart merchants offer a line of credit to their interested customers instead of refusing a sale. The platform can be accessed via www.menopays.com, and also available on Google Playstore and iOS.”

Read also: Fintechs turn to Nigerian music artists to drive adoption

While the business is still in its early stage, Islimfit avowed that they have done some pre-seed funding and are currently looking at building their merchant base before massive roll-out for more adoption. “MenoPays isn’t just a BNPL, but we have taken up a just cause to fight poverty in Africa, starting from Nigeria,” he added.

On a personal note, Islimfit, one of the first digital marketers in Nigeria to be verified on Twitter, spoke on how he has over the years worked with various brands to promote their businesses and also increase their brand presence in the digital media space.

“With the use of diverse digital marketing strategies, branding and social media promotions, I have been able to empower brands to spread the Unique Value Proposition of their brands on digital media to increase visibility, top-of-mind awareness and ultimately have the desired ROI,” he said.

Looking at the next 10 years, Islimfit shared his thought on where he envisaged himself. “The dream is to love and admire Nigeria from abroad while working very hard to build Tech solutions for Nigeria and Africa markets, and also help brands achieve their desired marketing goals,” he said.