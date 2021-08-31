iOS users gets Clubhouse spatial audio feature first

Clubhouse, the audio-only chat app, has announced the launch of the Spatial Audio feature in its app. This feature on the Clubhouse app will first be available to iOS users, with android coming soon.

This latest feature is aimed at making voices sound as if they are coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more lifelike.

In explaining the experience of the feature, a blogpost by Clubhouse says “It’s like surround sound, but with your own headphones. It makes it much easier to tell who’s talking.”

As with music or movies, spatial audio on Clubhouse is designed to make community members feel like they’re more immersed in the conversation or room they’re listening to by making the speakers sound like they’re spaced throughout the room.

For instance, In a comedy room, Clubhouse’s technology will detect the main speaker and place that person’s voice in the front, while the laughter of other people could sound as if they’re coming from a listener’s left and right sides.

“I could hear people laughing and the room erupts around me. The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when different users are speaking, whereas people previously might have to pay attention to the speakers’ cadence and vocal timbre.” said Justin Uberti, Head of Streaming Technology, Clubhouse.

Our brain is an amazing instrument that processes cues like distance, frequency, vibration to understand where a sound is coming from.

Spatial Audio enables you to hear three-dimensional audio from supported videos that follow the movement of your iOS device.

It effectively recreates a cinema-style experience, where sounds appear to be coming from all around you – front, behind, from the side, even above your head.

To create the spatial audio experience, the Clubhouse software first assigns a specific spatial position to each speaker in a room, taking care to evenly distribute speakers for maximum intelligibility.

Again, if you want to experience the Spatial Audio on Clubhouse, make sure that you are using the latest version of the app. The Spatial Audio will work best with headphones (wired or wireless).

In addition to the launch of the special feature, Clubhouse has also released a new resource to support creators’ success on the platform – the Creator Commons.

Everything a creator needs to be successful on Clubhouse is embedded in it, from how to plan and produce an event to creator soundbites and information about working with brands and agencies.

Clubhouse confirmed that the platform now has more than 700,000 rooms created per day compared to 300,000 in May 2021.

Although Clubhouse is yet to confirm the date for the release of Spatial Audio feature for Android device users, the company however mentioned that it has started rolling to all iOS users already.