IOM, Japan to build and rehabilitate healthcare facilities in Adamawa

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide better healthcare services to displaced and host communities in Adamawa State. The joint program aims to construct and refurbish nine healthcare facilities and train healthcare professionals to improve service delivery.

JICA, as the implementing agency of Japan’s Official Development Aid (ODA), aims to support the socioeconomic development, recovery, and economic stability of developing regions. The collaboration with IOM forms part of this goal.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Resources Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) reported that only 45% of healthcare facilities in Adamawa were fully functional. The outbreak of insurgency in the state has further worsened the situation.

Felix Tangwami, the Adamawa Health Commissioner, has confirmed that healthcare and the need for healthcare centres in the state are top priorities for the administration.

Adamawa State was among the three North Eastern states that benefited from the WHO’s training program, which trained 240 clinicians, including medical doctors, nurses, midwives, and community health extension workers on basic mental healthcare.