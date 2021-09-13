Investment One targets Nigeria’s creative industry for growth

In a bid to contribute its quota to the development of Nigeria’s creative industry, Investment One Financial Services Limited is sponsoring the second edition of the African Photography Competition 2021, an event organised by the African Photography Organisation (AFPHOR).

According to the organisers of the event, the competition, with the theme, ‘the Beauty of Africa’, seeks to spotlight upcoming talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

The competition is open for two categories – the amateur category for people that have an interest in photography but have no equipment and the professional category, which targets people with professional skills and equipment to capture memories or images that suit the theme of the competition.

“The competition can help the participants gain greater exposure and even achieve international recognition as it is a continental competition. It can give enthusiastic photographers their ‘big break’ to make it in the industry with exciting prizes and merit awards,” the organisers said in a statement.

Asked what makes the event a must to participate in, they noted: “If you’ve always dreamed of being a more recognised and valued photographer, you can take your career or passion to the next level with cash prizes and gifts to be won as well as acknowledgment of the African Photography Competition 2021.”

For the competition, the selection of winners would be determined by the highest number of likes from the general public and a panel of Judges which consists of professional photographers and lovers of art.

The first-place winners in the amateur and professional categories will be awarded cash prizes while there would be consolation prizes for other top competitions. The prizes would be financed by the headline sponsor Investment One Financial Services and other sponsors.

Investment One’s involvement in the competition is based on their interest in the creative industry, especially in the area of art and photography, as it is one of their corporate responsibilities to identify creative people in the society and empower them.

Other sponsors of the competition are the Ziing app, Investment One Pension Managers, and Orange One Finance.