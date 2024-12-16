Investigate incessant national grid collapse, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has asked President Bola Tinubu to investigate the mystery behind the national balckout as caused by incessant collapse of the national grid.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said the incessant collapse of the grid was becoming worrisome.

According to him, the collapse of the grid last week wednesday made it the 12th of such incidents since January, 2024.

Oyintiloye, who emphasised the importance of electricity to the economy, said that the frequent collapse of the grid was having negative impacts on businesses in the Country.

He said there was an urgent need for the president to find out what was responsible for the frequent collapse of the grid in order to restore sanity to the power sector.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), also said that for the grid to have collapsed 12 times within a year, shows that something is wrong somewhere.

He said, ” I believe that Presidential investigation into this matter will unravel what the problem is and the possible lasting solution to it. The country is blessed with all the resources needed to keep the grid running , then why the collapse all the time?

“The embarrassment must stop and sanity must be brought back to the power sector for the sake of our economy. If act of sabotage is involved, through investigation, that will be revealed.”

Oyintiloye said that at the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable of sabotaging the efforts of the government in ensuring stable power supply must be made to face the consequences.

He also urged Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, to put in more effort in ensuring that those responsible for the maintenance of the grid are up to their responsibilities.

The lawmaker added that since Nigerians are paying so much for electricity, they should be allowed to enjoy the benefits.

Share