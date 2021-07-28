Investa.ng woos investors with weekly interest on savings

Nigeria’s fintech company Investa.ng has reiterated its commitment towards making savings interesting by giving weekly interest to users that save.

Nigerians can now invest in Agriculture and local tech companies with as low as N500 daily savings, the Company said.

Founded in 2019 by a team of computer programmers and ex-bankers, led by the Ajokeade Adedoyin, chief operating officer investa.ng saw over a N35 million transaction processed through savings, investment, and withdrawal on its platform in the first six months alone.

Sheba Asuquo, the marketing and communication manager, investa.ng said one of the major challenges faced as marketing partners of Investa Nigeria is that users who have been scammed before want to be sure their money is safe in the platform.

According to Asuquo, investa.ng is a trademark of Ocean digitals and the company is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with the operational license of Oceandigits (IKEJA) Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited.

Read also: Fintech attraction: Investors find benefits outweigh costs in Nigeria

“We ensured that we are affiliated with the right bodies involved; we are registered with the security and exchange commission (SEC) and our platform is secured,” Asuquo said.

Tobiloba Olaleye, a fashion designer in Ogun state in a testimonial said, “Ever since I joined Investa.ng, I have been saving wisely. I used to use the manual machine for sewing before but with the help of my savings on Investa.ng, I have been able to buy myself an Industrial machine. This has helped in enhancing my work.”

Another user, Hassan Oladimeji Abdulahi, a Civil servant from Lagos said, “I was really looking for one platform that gave me easy access and reliable investment opportunities; so finding Investa.ng was like finding a life partner. It was and has been a marriage of convenience between me and Investa.ng,” he stated.

Creating an Investa account is 100 percent FREE and you get a #1000 investment bonus and $1 when you invite a new user with your referral link.

Some of the product features that investa.ng has on offer are Savings in Naira and dollar, which allows users to convert their savings to dollars and enjoy the profit that comes from the exchange rate.

Target Savings is another product that helps users save for any goal like pay rent, buy a car, travel, or celebrate graduation.