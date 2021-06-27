Interswitch Group sensitizes Nigerians on effective tax payment

In fulfilment of its commitment to delivering seamless payment solutions, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers file all naira-denominated tax returns through its robust and government-approved payment gateway.

The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’ new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on 7 June, 2021 and registration on TaxProMax is mandatory. Therefore, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.

Commenting on the consolidation of the partnership with the FIRS, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Interswitch Group’s Divisional CEO for Industry Ecosystem Platforms, remarked that Interswitch is committed to supporting the FIRS to deepen effective tax collection, which is critical to national economic prosperity, through its robust digital payment platform.

“In furtherance of our commitment to support the Federal Government in driving efficient and accountable revenue collection across all touch points, we are delighted to consolidate our existing partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service in delivering seamless payment collections and reporting to complement the improved TaxProMax platform,” Don-Okhuofu said.

“The continued partnership between Interswitch and the FIRS, which dates back as far as 2005 when Interswitch pioneered electronic tax collections for the Federal Government of Nigeria, is an attestation of our commitment to delivering robust and efficient payment solutions and a confirmation of the agency’s trust in our solutions,” she said.

Don-Okhuofu said FIRS has modernized its tax administration and collection processes and that the ease accompanied by the new platform would enhance tax compliance.

She said leveraging proven payment solutions such as Interswitch’s makes the platform consistent with global standards and encouraged taxpayers to pay all their naira-dominated tax returns through the Interswitch portal.

She stressed the need to strengthen the digital payment landscape through innovative payment solutions such as TaxPro-Max to drive the much-needed transformation in the Nigerian economy.

The new TaxPro-Max e-filling platform was developed to specifically aid seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s account, among other features. TaxPro-Max also avails taxpayers a single view for all transactions with the service.