International students in US: Nigeria ranks seventh globally, first in Africa

This was revealed in the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange and made known by the US Embassy on Tuesday.

This achievement is attributed to the 20,029 Nigerian students enrolled in US colleges and universities for the 2023/2024 academic year, marking a 13.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

The report highlights that US institutions now host a record-breaking 1,126,690 international students, the highest in history.

It said, “The report reveals that US colleges and universities host a record-breaking 1,126,690 international students this year, marking an all-time high for international enrolment.

“This milestone aligns with the 75th anniversary of the Open Doors Report, the leading benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States.

Notably, Nigeria, with 20,029 students, reinforces its position as the top sending country from Africa and the seventh largest globally.”

It further stated that Sub-Saharan Africa’s student mobility grew by 13 per cent in 2023/24, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing region for the second year, following an 18 per cent increase in 2022/23.

“The influx of Nigerian students is a testament to the robust educational ties between the US and Nigeria.”

