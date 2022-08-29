Inter- party Advisory Council urges political parties in Enugu to direct campaign energies on issues

The Enugu State Inter- party Advisory Council has appealed to all the political parties and their governorship candidates in the state to direct their campaign energies on issues that will improve all sectors of the society.

Edwin Ikechukwu Alor, chairman, IPAC Enugu State, who gave this advise in a ceremony organised by IPAC to honor Emeka Ononamadu, immediate past Enugu Resident Electoral Commissioner , said they should avoid speeches or conducts that may heat up the polity and endanger the electoral history in the state.

He said Ononamadu was honored based on his activities as one of the best Enugu Resident Electoral commissioners (REC) in terms of conducting credible election and sensitization of citizens to both registering and collection of their voters card.

The chairman said “In Enugu, INEC during the watch of Emeka Ononamadu, the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner, promoted knowledge of sound democratic election, which culminated in the increased participation of Enugu people in the election process, and he went the extra miles and engaged in aggressive sensitization and awareness creation programmes both in radio and television stations, which paid off during the recent continuous Voter Registration that recorded remarkable participation in Enugu State”.

According to him, the INEC, during the time of Ononamadu, conducted the best rated elections in Enugu State with marginal violence and post election acrimonies.

IPAC awarded Ononamadu ‘Award of Excellence in Service’ based on his selfless and patriotic services to his father land.

The organisation also used the occasion to unveil the architectural design of her three hundred million (N300, 000,000) permanent secretariat project.

Responding, Ononamadu commended IPAC Enugu for doing a unique thing, saying that it is not always easy for parties that were involved in any election with losers to come together and celebrate the person that conducted the election.

Ononamadu, who also was the longest REC that served in Enugu, pointed out that the singular action shown to him by IPAC speaks volumes and has shown the level the state is developing politically.

He disclosed that in the last election, Enugu had the least number of election petitions, and that he conducted one of the best elections with few petitions, while advising the politicians to always participate in all the electoral process to avoid disqualifications.