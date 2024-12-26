Insurgency: NAF to acquire more attack jets, helicopters – CAS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced plans to acquire 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker Helicopters to boost its air capabilities in the fight against insurgency.

Hasan Abubakar, the chief of air staff (CAS), made this known at the Christmas luncheon with NAF personnel on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

“In addition to the A-29 Super Tucanos, JF-17 Thunders and the T129 Attack Helicopters recently procured, the Nigeria Air Force remains committed to advancing its air capabilities to boost operational readiness,” the CAS said.

Abubakar said the current security challenges in the country required modern and versatile platforms to be addressed.

He said that NAF would continue to sustain capacity building initiatives, personnel training as well as research and development to enhance operational efficiency.

The CAS urged personnel to use the Christmas period for reflection, gratitude and unity.

“You are here in the Theatre of War standing as the true guardians of our nation’s peace and security. For that, I cannot thank you enough.

“Our concerted efforts backed by strategic planning, community engagements as well as firm resolve have incapacitated the insurgents, disrupted their activities and reduced their ability to harm innocent lives.

“Let me use this opportunity to remember our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland.

“We would forever hold them dear in our thoughts and hearts as heroes of the society. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace.”

In his goodwill message to the troops, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, assured them that his government and citizens of Borno had deeply appreciated their sacrifices.

The governor, represented by Usman Tar, his commissioner for information and internal security, lauded the vital role of NAF in the fight against terrorism and humanitarian support in northeast and Borno in particular.

“We cannot forget in a hurry the timely intervention of the Nigerian Air Force during the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri ranging from Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, airlift of relief materials, medical outreaches and other welfare programmes.

“The agility and resilience you exhibited in this course is a sheer example of true spirit of service for humanity,” the governor said.

