Insurance and Women; pivoting to the future (2)

Today, Monday, March 8, 2021, is International Women’s Day (IWD), a day set aside to celebrate and amplify women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements globally. In line with the digital times, this year’s edition “Choose to Challenge” is a clarion call for women to make improved decisions, take decisive actions, challenge the usual and prepare for the unexpected while smashing records across different endeavours of life.

This theme is apt as it spurs women, who are faced with societal limitations amid an array of responsibilities, to own their journey and break the ceilings of constraints.

Whilst the need to push through the barriers is desirable, one major lesson learnt from the numerous unpredictable outcomes in 2020 is the need to design a financial security plan as a shock absorber for unexpected occurrences.

About a year ago, on March 29, 2020, to be precise, Nigeria announced the lockdown of major cities worst hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. That directive took immediate effect. The urgency left no room for planning or preparation for the socio-economic impact the pandemic portended for individuals, organisations, and the economy at large. Within a few months, we saw a drastic change in our lives and living how we relate, communicate, interact, work, learn etc. The world stood still at the fury of a deadly pandemic.

Having survived Covid-19 thus far and thriving despite the new normal, demands that we respond with renewed proactiveness towards preparing for uncertainties while on the quest toward shattering the glass ceilings and living our best lives. Given the celebration of the IWD 2021 and this year’s spot-on theme, it is ideal to purposefully nudge our women to strengthen their risk management, wealth creation and protection capabilities.

Read Also: Celebrating #IWD2021: Nigerian women #Choosetochallenge

Financial management is a responsibility for all, although the weight might seem to tilt more to the women who bear the burden of ensuring the smooth running of not only the home front but critical units in corporate organisations and businesses and ensuring stability in times of economic jolts  whether pandemics, recessions, or health emergencies.

The awareness of these unforeseen events echoes the urgent need for individuals to plan strategically, inculcate sustainable financial habits and goals towards financial stability and wealth creation. With women come the natural endowment to adapt to change, plan, and the ability to keep up with the irrepressible demands of a fast-paced world. Women are multi-layered with unique interests and needs coupled with a distinctive attribute to manage them effectively; however, with these attributes come the responsibility to make the smart decision always.

One of the smartest life’s decisions is to build a reliable financial cushion despite unnerving occurrences through Savings. Savings are incomes not spent or deferred consumption set aside for a later time of need to help solve a significant financial challenge or, preferably, build a financial legacy for self and loved ones.

There are so many innovative ways to save money and build wealth. One proven way to ensure financial security is insurance. Over the decades, insurance has proven to be a reliable financial cushion in challenging times, offering peace of mind against the unexpected and providing adequate protection for loved ones and valuable assets.

At your service is Leadway Assurance Company Limited, a foremost underwriter renowned for “insuring happiness” for over five decades and a diverse range of products customized to fit your financial needs. One of the products suited to help improve financial security is the Leadway Lifestyle Protection Plan, designed to help you and your family maintain a lifestyle of comfort even when the unexpected occurs including critical illness and COVID 19 related issues.

The decision to secure your financial future via insurance ensures that you and your family can maintain a healthy financial lifestyle regardless of uncertainties, including loss of life or critical illness as a woman. The future is never certain, but it can be assured by taking the Lifestyle Protection policy, offered at an affordable premium by Leadway Assurance.

Would you like to receive more information on the Leadway Lifestyle Protection Plan or about other Life insurance options? Visit https://www.leadway.com/llpp-cover/ today or call our customer service desk on 01-2800-700.

You can also send an email to Lcs@leadway.com for inquiries or request a call back from our Insurance Advisors by visiting www.leadway.com/call-me. In the same vein, we are within your reach on social media -@LeadwayAssurance on Facebook & Instagram, @Leadwayinsure on Twitter, all you need to do is send a DM and we will send you all the information you require.