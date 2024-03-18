Institute confers American varsity’s doctorate, fellowship on 34 Nigerians

The Institute of Management and Professional Studies has conferred a doctorate and fellowship recognition to 34 prominent Nigerians in partnership with Prowess University, Delaware USA.

The recipients were given Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) in Business Administration, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Divinity, Social and Human Development, Financial Management; Information and Communications Strategy, Educational Management, Technology Management; Health Care Management; Public Administration; Human Resource Management and Cyber Leadership and Strategy to deserving Nigerians.

About 17 persons were inducted as fellows and associate members of the institute.

Nwankwo Bright Izuchukwu, group managing director, and Ojukwu Chukwuemeka Kingsley, executive director, both of Britking Group of Companies are among the recipients, who received the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration.

Speaking at the 10th Leadership and Summit/Induction ceremony of the Institute of Management and Professional Studies held in partnership with Prowess University, USA in Lagos, Eze Nwauba, registrar of the Institute, urged the awardees to promote industry best practices in their various fields of endeavour for the growth of humanity.

Nwauba said the training received would guarantee a high level of performance in line with core professional ethics.

According to him, the Institute has collaborated with many professional bodies, corporate organisations, and universities to ensure the training and certificates are backed by institutions that set standards in the various fields.

Nwauba described the recipients as men and women who have made remarkable marks in their various endeavours, and who have sacrificed a lot for the impact of humanity.

Justice Esibe, the representative of Prowess University in Nigeria, said a committee was set up to scrutinise the final list of awardees and it indicates that a thorough screening was carried out before people emerged.

He urged the recipients to continue with the good work and to start partnering with the Institute to get the results they desire in their careers and lives.

Responding after receiving the award, Nwankwo Izuchukwu said the recognition is an opportunity to do more.

He believes that nomination and the honorary doctorate show more is still being expected from him.

“I have through my various human endeavours contributed positively to the good of the society and the development of Nigeria and Africa at large in areas of job creation and youth empowerment,” he said.

He said his company has over 200 Nigerian youths on its direct employment, a feat he attributed to the grace of God.

He advised the youth to be dedicated, and consistent and to always give their best in any place they find themselves.

On his part, Ojukwu Kingsley described the award as a dream come true and a show that the dedication to work and empowerment of the youths is noticed by people.

He urged the youth to always have a good mentor and advised them to avoid shortcuts in achieving anything they aim at.

“If you see anybody that is making it today, there is a story behind it and if you look at that person well, you will see the scar behind the story of the position the person has attained in life. I want to advise the Nigerian youths to embrace hard work and consistency in all they do and they will enjoy the rewards,” he added.