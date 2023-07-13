 */
BusinessDay

Insecurity: We’ll never yield to non-state actors – Anambra govt

Chukwuma Soludo
Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

With the recent threat by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa to impose another sit-at-home on the entire South East geopolitical zone, the Anambra State government has said that it would never yield to non-state actors’ threats.

Reacting on the threat, the state government, through the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime in a statement on Thursday said Ekpa was a fugitive who should be completely ignored.

Aburime said that Anambra State under the leadership of Governor Soludo would never yield to non-state actors on this illegal sit-at-home order.

According to the statement, “Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

“The imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

“Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness.”

