Insecurity: We’ll never yield to non-state actors – Anambra govt

With the recent threat by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa to impose another sit-at-home on the entire South East geopolitical zone, the Anambra State government has said that it would never yield to non-state actors’ threats.

Reacting on the threat, the state government, through the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime in a statement on Thursday said Ekpa was a fugitive who should be completely ignored.

Aburime said that Anambra State under the leadership of Governor Soludo would never yield to non-state actors on this illegal sit-at-home order.

According to the statement, “Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

“The imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

“Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness.”