Insecurity: Troops kill 70 armed bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian military says its troops have killed 70 armed bandits during a clearance patrol through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA to Kachia Forest in Kaduna state.

John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations DMO, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday said several others escaped with gunshot injuries. He urged residents of the area to report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces.

Enenche said the operation was a combined effort of troops of Operation Thunder Strike under Operation Accord with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes conducted of ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020.

He said the operation followed a timely and credible information on the bandits’ movement within the area.

“Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy ,70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation Yaki in blocking positions for Operation Accord at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include: recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries,” he said.