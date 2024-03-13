Insecurity: Senate meet Wike, FCT police CP behind closed door

The Senate is currently meeting with Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Benneth Igwe the FCT Commissioner of Police over insecurity in the capital city, notably kidnappings.

The minister and the commissioner will brief is expected to brief the upper chamber on the modalities of security in the FCT.

During plenary on Wednesday, Oyelola Ashiru, the Deputy Senate Leader, moved a motion that the Senate resolves into a Committee of the Whole in a closed-door session to allow for a meeting with the the minister and the CP.

Read also: Senators plotting to remove Akpabio before June, Senate leader alleges

The Senate had in February summoned Wike and Igwe, over insecurity in the nation’s capital notably the rise in cases of kidnapping.

The Upper Chamber resolved to summon the duo after debating a motion sponsored by Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North on the kidnap and killing of his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA), Chris Agidy in Galadimawa last year. Agidy was kidnapped along with 19 others in Galadimawa in November 2023 .

“Incidences like kidnapping and killing of SLA of Senator Nwoko and some residents of FCT are worrisome and must be stopped not only in FCT but in Nigeria generally,” Akpabio had said.