Insecurity: Senate grills service chiefs today

The Nigerian Senate will meet with Service Chiefs today, Wednesday and the meeting could extend to Thursday in response to the escalating state of insecurity in the country.

This is just as the Senate postponed its interface with Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank, earlier scheduled for Tuesday February 6 to Friday, February 9 to discuss economic situation of the country.

Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, the chairman, senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions made the announcement to members of the Committee who were gathered for the planned interface with the CBN governor who could not appear before the Senate panel due to the interface with the House of Representatives.

The Senate had on Tuesday last week summoned the Service Chiefs to appear before it in plenary to brief lawmakers on worsening security situation in the country.

Abiru said the Committee could extend ithe invitation beyond the CBN Governor to include Wade Edun, Minister of Finance amd Coordinating Minister of the Economy, among others.

“After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface , we have resolved to postpone it to Friday this week by 9:00am prompt.

“Postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN Governor , arose from the fact that he and other managers of the Nation’s economy, have been interfacing with our colleagues in the House of Representatives since morning without knowing when exactly , the session would end.

“We would have fixed Wednesday or Thursday this week as new day for the interface but the Senate as a whole , has fixed the two days , for very critical and constructive engagement with the Service Chiefs. This made us to eventually settle for Friday this week for interface with the CBN Governor by 9: 00am prompt,” Abiru said.

“Communication to this effect , would be forwarded to the CBN Governor today (Tuesday) and possibly other government officials managing the economy,” he added.