Insecurity: Martins urges Nigerians to be more united despite challenges

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace, stay resolute, and be more united despite the socio-economic challenges in the country.

“Some of the challenges that we bear have been imposed on us by bad leadership, bad governance, and corruption,” he said.

Martins stated this at the ‘Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross and investiture of Papal Chaplains, Knights, and Medalists’, held recently at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

The Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross is an annual celebration of the Catholic Church held on September 14, which signifies the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Church at Calvary. “The Holy Cross is the cross by which God brings salvation to mankind,” said Martins.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos states further that these are very difficult times for Nigerians. According to him, it seems Nigerians are carrying more crosses now than ever because of the present socio-economic challenges.

“So, we can only ask that inspite of our challenges, we never lose focus of who we are as a people – a people that should be united more than we are now. So, we want to challenge those who lead us to try and see what needs to be done to lift the challenges Nigerians are facing now,” said Martins.

The Homily, Paschal Nwazeapu of Divine Mercy, Catholic Church, Lekki, said a true Christian disciple does not retire from the service of the Church. According to him, the success of the Church mission lies not in the four walls of the Church; but in the marketplace.

Nwazeapu in a Homily titled, ‘The Holy Cross of Jesus: a call to mission’, stated that the death of Jesus and resurrection changed the course of history. “Our redemption cost Jesus his life,” he said.

He states further that the real challenge before the Church today is how to take control of the seven mountains that control and direct human activities.

Nwazeapu classified the seven mountains as religion; economy; education; government and politics; media; art, entertainment, and sports; business and finance. He, therefore, posits that the Church in Nigeria must control all seven to be successful in its mission field.