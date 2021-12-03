Insecurity: CDS Irabor tasks journalists on professional reportage

Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has tasked Defence Correspondents to always be professional and place the interest of the country above all, while reporting conflicts and security matters.

Irabor also said Defence Journalists need to align themselves with media campaign strategies of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) tailored at winning hearts and minds of the populace in the operational theatres.

The CDS stated this while declaring open a one-day workshop for Defence Correspondents organised by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in partnership with The Media Today (TMT) International.

The workshop themed, “The Role of Defence Correspondents in Enhancing National Security: Imperatives of Conflict Sensitive Communication,” to broaden the knowledge of Defence Correspondents in understanding the nitty-gritty of conflict sensitive communication towards conflict resolutions.

Irabor who was represented by the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu also enjoined journalists to use their media platforms and reportage to galvanize citizens support in the promotion of national unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Defence Chief described conflict sensitive information management as a critical element in national development.

He noted that the manner in which conflict sensitive information is being processed and disseminated to the public could positively or negatively affect national security.

He further explained that the capacity building training will facilitate needed discourse towards identifying viable media approach and collaboration which would support kinetic efforts of the AFN in combating present and emerging threats.

He assured the media that DHQ would continue to partner with them in order to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous nation.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TMT International, Charles Odenigbo urged media organizations and institutions to dwell more on investigative reporting to expose activities of terrorists.

The CEO also enjoined journalists to continue to perform their duties in line with code of ethics guiding the profession, including fairness, objectivity and balance reportage.

The Deputy Director Defence Information (DDDI), Air Commodore Wap Maigida in his remark, said the complex nature of asymmetric warfare fought by the Nigerian military involves interplay of factors and actors which the media is inclusive.

The DDDI urged the media to carry out coherent activities with the military in order to achieve more feats in the theatres of operation.

According to Maigida, unpatriotic and negative reportage by the media over the years, have continue to distort military operations against insurgency, terrorism and more recently banditry.

The lead paper titled, “The Role of Defence Correspondents in Enhancing National Security: Imperative of Conflict Sensitive Communication” was delivered by Abiodun Adeniyi, a Professor and Head of Mass Communication Department, Baze University, Abuja. Commander AB Ayi, delivered the second paper on the Overview Military Terminologies.

Adeniyi stressed on the need for journalists to always be objective in their reportage in order not to worsen insecurity. He also said choice of word when writing conflict stories is important, hence, journalists need to be cautious.