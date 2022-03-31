Insecurity: Buhari meets Nigerien President, Bazoum today

President Muhammadu Buhari will host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, on a state visit on Thursday. Their discussion is expected to dwell on the increasing security threats ravaging the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to discuss joining hands in tackling challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

The relationship between Nigeria and Niger is considered a true model of interstate friendship.

Niger Republic which is regarded as the world’s poorest country has a long running battle with Jihadists.

Only recently, the Nigerien leader was reported to have freed “terrorist chiefs” from jail, including members of Boko Haram, in a move that was expected to reconcile the dreaded insurgents with the country’s government.

President Bazoum who disclosed that he identified “nine terrorist chiefs” , said he was advised to free the prisoners”.

The prisoners were held in the southern town of Kollo and the high-security Koutoukale prison.

The release of the insurgents led to a surge in the number of criminalities along the Niger borders with Nigeria being at the receiving end.

The nation had witnessed invasions of terrorists through the forests in Zamfara, Yobe into Niger and Kaduna states in Nigeria.

President Bazoum’s visit is expected to last for a few hours, but the Nigerien leader is expected to be received with full military honors, including a 21-Gun Salute.