Insecurity: Afenifere wants Tinubu to implement terrorism Act, overhaul security architecture

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for a review of the country’s security architecture.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, in a statement issued Saturday expressed serious concern over the resurgence of kidnapping, banditry, attacks on security officers and continuous herders/farmers clashes.

He said the fact that kidnapping and related banditry have resurfaced in recent months is a testament that the government needs to take urgent steps to enforce the said law.

He noted that there was no doubt that the federal government appreciates the need to prevent terrorism as exemplified by the enactment of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended by the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 (TPAA).

Afenifere noted that the Act makes it an offence to commit a terrorist act, be it a member of a terrorist group or provide support to such a group.

“Unfortunately, going by how terrorism activities grew between 2011 when the law was first passed and up till 2023, it cannot be said that the Act was made to achieve its objective,” it said.

Afenifere lamented that instances of how the state has failed to implement the said law included its failure to prosecute five Nigerians mentioned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) around 2022 as sponsors of terrorism.

The group recalled that last Sunday, three Indian nationals and a Nigerian were abducted on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway; Dr. Tiri Gyan David, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State was, last Tuesday killed in his residence and his two children abducted.

He added that the army, in a counter-terrorism operation, repelled an attack by suspected terrorists on Isheke Police Station in Ebonyi State; herders attacks around communities in Benue, Plateau, Niger and Oyo states; just as kidnappings also occur in Sokoto, Katsina, Nasarawa and parts of Oke-ogun in Oyo State, among others.

The group pointed out that on May 21, this year, 40 people were reportedly kidnapped at Zurak Village in Wase LGA of Plateau State.While acknowledging that the army was mounting counter-terrorism measures, “maintained that it is high time a serious review of the country’s security architecture is carried out.”

Afenifere stressed that it was on record that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is conversant with the prevailing security challenges including the root cause going by the lecture he delivered at this year’s convocation of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.