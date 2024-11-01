Innovative app aims to simplify estate administration

As part of enhancing technology and improving estate administration in the country, a Nigerian prop-tech startup has developed an app to improve and address key challenges faced by residents and estate administrators.

The app unveiled on Thursday during a tech expo in Ibadan, Oyo state, provides a comprehensive solution to streamline daily tasks.

The federal government had in August emphasised the role of accurate and verifiable data in tackling the country’s housing challenges.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of Housing and Urban Development, noted that access to decent and affordable housing is a catalyst for economic development, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

He lamented the lack of credible data in the industry, describing it as a national emergency for the sector.

“Without data, we cannot know the magnitude of the problem we are facing, how much resources we need to allocate, for how long, which areas to focus on, which markets to prioritise, and a host of other considerations. In fact, we would be flying blind. This is not sustainable,” he said.

According to Tunde Buremo, CEO and founder of Gate Africa, in an interview with Newsmen, “Gate Africa is designed to address a wide range of estate management needs. We’ve created a fully integrated system that simplifies daily tasks for both estate administrators and residents. It’s not just about security – it’s about making life easier for everyone involved.

“The platform complies with the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation Act of 2013, ensuring that residents’ and estate managers’ data is handled with the highest standards of privacy,” Buremo added.

“Through the platform, residents can participate in community forums, buy and sell items, hire vetted technicians, and report issues or trigger alarms during emergencies.”

The tech expert maintained that its automated payment tracking and service management help to reduce inefficiencies and improve transparency.

Sola Adebayo, an estate administrator in Lagos, noted that the automation of payments, service charges, and communication between residents has since transformed operational activities.

Niran Adepoju, a security committee member in South West, lauded its potential to address common estate administration challenges.

