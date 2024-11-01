Here are start-ups to benefit from FG’s AI funds

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has announced the 10 start-ups selected as beneficiaries of the newly launched N100 million AI Fund.

Bosun Tijani, the minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, had, in September, announced a ₦100 million fund for AI startups in Nigeria.

The Fund, created by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) in partnership with Google, will provide each selected start-up with N10 million in funding.

According to Google, the Fund aims to support AI-driven technology solutions that have the potential to make an impact.

These start-ups will also benefit about $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits to support the scaling of their solutions. They will also gain access to Google’s world-class AI tools, mentorship from Google’s AI experts, and opportunities to connect with a global network of innovators and partners.

The 10 startups selected for the AI Fund are: BetaLife Health: Leveraging AI to predict demand and match blood types for Africa’s blood supply needs.

Bunce: AI-driven platform that centralises and personalises customer engagement for businesses

CDIAL AI: Enables seamless text-to-speech and speech-to-text AI functionality in 13 languages across underserved regions.

Farmspeak: Leverages AI to support livestock farmers with disease detection and climate control.

Lendsqr: Streamlines lending operations using AI, empowering global lenders and borrowers.

ProDevs: Connects global companies with vetted African tech talent through AI-driven pre-classification and job matching.

Rana Energy: AI-powered energy management optimising sustainable power for underserved users.

SaaSPro Health: AI-driven healthcare documentation with tailored tools for Nigerian doctors.

Towntalk: Leverages AI to provide contextual security insights for African communities, empowering informed decision making.

Trade Lenda: Streamlines credit analysis for MSMEs using AI, facilitating access to financing.

