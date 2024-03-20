INMA appoints Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief Rahaman Abiola into its Africa Advisory Council Board

The International News Media Association (INMA) has appointed Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng, to its Africa Advisory Council Board.

INMA is a global association for top news publishers in the world like The New York Times, Bloomberg and The Washington Post. This appointment, according to a statement, marks a significant step forward for Legit.ng and underscores its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the African media industry.

The decision was announced following a review process where the Editor-in-Chief’s profile was examined for role fit. “Not only does Rahaman’s appointment reflect the competence of Legit.ng’s newsroom head, it also reinforces Legit.ng’s dedication to innovation, impactful journalism, and excellence”, the statement said.

Sharing his excitement and resolve to support the board in every way possible, especially as it concerns African newsrooms, Rahaman in the statement said: “Joining INMA in 2023 was a huge milestone for Legit.ng. Taking this relationship further by making the Africa Advisory Council board shows how committed we are in changing the face of media in Africa. After staying at the forefront of the industry in Nigeria, I am confident that this position is very deserving, and I will do my best to work with other African media leaders to meet the association’s goals for the continent.”

Rahaman expressed his gratitude to INMA for his appointment and thanked the Legit.ng team for their unending support. As a board member, Rahaman will support the INMA’s intelligence gathering and editorial strategy for Africa. He will also lead masterclass sessions and webinars, alongside influential media figures across the globe.

Reaffirming the International News Media Association’s excitement to have Nigeria as a strong media landscape, represented by Legit.ng on the board, Sandy Naude, Chair, INMA Africa Advisory Board and Executive, INMA International Board, said in the statement : “We commence a new and exciting chapter as INMA Africa Advisory Board and we are delighted to have Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, an award-winning journalist, as part of our team. We look forward to the insights and expertise that he would bring on board.”

The objectives of the INMA board members include: growing the INMA corporate membership in Africa; sharing and inspiring; networking together to ensure the development of partnerships that celebrate Africa’s unique creativity; showcasing Africa’s best lessons for the media industry; walking with global friends through the challenges faced by current media owners; among others.

Rahaman Abiola joins the other board members including Monicah Ndung’u, Chief Operating Officer, Nation Media Group, Kenya; Katharina Link, Chief Executive Officer, Pulse Africa, Ghana; Mapula Nkosi, Managing Editor, City Press, Media 24, South Africa; Denise Laila, Head of Strategy, Standard Group, Kenya; Sandy Naude, CEO, Africa Community Media, South Africa; and Doreen Mbaya, INMA Africa Manager. INMA is known for reinventing how news media publishers connect with audiences, emphasising innovation and leadership. With over 18,000 active members and expertise spanning nine decades, INMA is a leading force shaping the future of the media industry. Being a member of INMA allows publishers to participate in conferences, webinars, and exclusive events to gather insights and cutting-edge strategies on how to succeed in the digital media landscape.