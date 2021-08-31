Ingenium Communications wins Outstanding Young Marketing Agency of the Year award

Ingenium Communications Limited, a fast-rising marketing communications company, has been named as the winner of the Outstanding Young Marketing Agency of the year at the Marketing Edge Summit and Awards 2021 held in Lagos.

The awards ceremony was packaged by the publishers of Marketing Edge Magazine and following months of screening and assessment of Ingenium Communications’ laudable work in the areas of creative development, public relations, media buying, and digital marketing for their various clients across top sectors of the economy.

Ingenium Communications beat competition from four other agencies to clinch the award.

Read also: US confers Legion of Merit award on Nigeria’s Air Vice Marshall

In his reaction to the feat, Sayo Owolabi, director of business operations and strategy,

Ingenium Communications stated that having been in full operations for the past two years, the company was glad to see its works being recognised by a leading publication in the industry. He further said that the award is a catalyst for the team to do more in building outstanding brands in Nigeria.

The awards ceremony, which was graced by leading professionals from the marketing communications industry as well as guests from diverse sectors of the economy, had Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, in attendance as a special guest of honour.

Ingenium Communications is an independent marketing agency in the heart of Lagos with footprints in Ghana. They are committed to offering 360˚ marketing services focused on getting results that drive brands to attain a reputed market position and achieve many more milestones.

Follow Ingenium Communications on www.ingenium.ng and @ingeniumcomms on Instagram.