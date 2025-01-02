Infrastructure, policies key to global competitiveness for Nigeria artisans — Ejiogu

Omeba Ejiogu, an architect and construction industry professional, has highlighted the importance of innovative infrastructure and supportive government policies as essential tools to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian artisans in the global market.

Ejiogu emphasised that bridging the gap between local artisans and international markets goes beyond economic benefits. “It’s about preserving cultural heritage, empowering communities, and showcasing Nigeria’s immense potential,” she said during a recent presentation in Rivers State titled Bridging Local Artisans and Global Markets: Unlocking the Untapped Potential.

She pointed out that the artisan sector is vital for rural economies, as more than 70% of artisans in Nigeria operate in informal settings, providing jobs in areas where industrial opportunities are limited. However, systemic challenges such as limited access to financing, inadequate digital tools, and poor export channels continue to restrict their growth and global reach.

Ejiogu described technology as a powerful equaliser, noting that platforms like Etsy and Alibaba have proven successful for global artisans. She proposed the creation of a Nigeria-specific marketplace — an “Artisan Nigeria” platform — tailored to the unique needs of local creators.

“The government must act as a catalyst, working hand in hand with the private sector and development organizations,” Ejiogu said. She urged collaborative efforts to fund digital literacy programs that would enable artisans to showcase their work and manage sales online. “By aligning tradition with innovation, Nigeria can set the gold standard for Africa in the global handmade goods market.”

Ejiogu revealed that the global handmade goods market was valued at over $300 billion in 2023. Despite this, Nigeria’s contribution remains marginal. She cited countries like India, Peru, and Morocco as examples of how strategic initiatives can elevate the artisan sector. According to Ejiogu, replicating successful models, such as the globally recognized Nike Art Gallery, on a national scale could drive transformative change.

“Nigerian products bring unique aesthetics, ethical production values, and a rich cultural heritage that resonates with global trends like sustainability,” she said. She added that handmade items such as adire fabrics and carved wood furniture possess timeless appeal capable of thriving on international platforms.

Ejiogu concluded by reiterating the need for Nigeria to leverage its rich cultural heritage while adopting innovative strategies to unlock the full potential of its artisan sector.

