Inferno: Kwara Speaker advocates proactive measures to fire safety

Yakubu Salihu Danladi, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, has called on residents to adherence strictly to fire safety measures as harmattan set in.

The speaker, gave the admonition whe he identified with the victims of the unfortunate fire incident at the popular Ojatuntun market in the Ilorin metropolis

A statement by Shehu Abdulkadir Yusuf, CPS to the Speaker read: “I wish to sympathize with those who lost their valuables to the Ojatuntun inferno which happened last night. As people, we need to be more fire safety conscious especially in this harmattan and yuletide season to avert recurrence of similar fire outbreak.”

The Speaker however, commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for making it to the scene of the inferno late last night to inspect and assess the level of damages caused and the men of the fire service for their efforts to quench the fire.

He harped on the need for sensitisation of market men and women and citizens in general on how to put safety precautionary measures in place to avoid risk to their lives and anything that could cause fire outbreaks in the state.