INEC fears illicit funds may be deployed in 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the high prospect of illicit funds being deployed in the 2023 general election for vote-buying.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, expressed this worry at a one-day summit on the influence of money ahead of the 2023 general election, in Abuja, on Monday.

Yakubu said the use of money increases the likelihood of election violence due to a “win at all costs” mentality among contestants who would have invested a fortune in the election.

“Election is not a business venture for profit. Instead, it is an application to serve the people with the understanding that they may prefer someone else on one occasion. But then, there would be an opportunity to reapply after four years. Citizens’ choices must never be subverted by the negative use of money.

“We are gathered here to address a matter of serious concern to most Nigerians. The negative role of money in elections goes to the very heart of our democracy. It destroys the basis of democratic elections which is that citizens should freely choose those who exercise power on their behalf.

“It renders the emergence of the right candidates for positions extremely difficult, undermines fair electoral adjudication, and destroys the professional and independent conduct of INEC officials and other public agencies involved in elections.

“Understandably, many Nigerians have demanded to know from INEC what the commission is doing about the deleterious influence of money in elections, particularly the diabolical purchase of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from voters ahead of the election and vote buying at polling units on election day.

“Over the years, we introduced a number of measures, including the slight reconfiguration of our polling units to bring the ballot boxes closer to the voting cubicles to discourage the exposure of the marked ballot papers by voters to vote buyers. We also banned the use of smart phones and photographic devices by voters in the voting cubicles. Yet, these measures have recorded limited success.”

Yakubu said that the actions of citizens were crucial and they must reject inducements to sway their votes through vote-buying and also engage effectively in stopping the negative use of money in the electoral process by reporting cases to INEC and other agencies.

He emphasised that the ban on cell phones at voting cubicles was still in force, adding that INEC has for some time now reorganised polling units so that ballot boxes are placed next to the voting cubicles to forestall the practice by unscrupulous voters of showing their marked ballot papers to vote buyers.

“Let me once again reassure Nigerians that we are determined to ensure a solid election management system and a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria. We believe that every conscientious Nigerian wants us to do so. As a commission, we harbour no illusion that it is going to be easy to root out the negative influence of money on our elections, but we are determined to tackle it.

“Let me reiterate the commission’s resolve to continue to employ both technology and administrative measures to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process. I assure Nigerians that preparation for the 2023 general election is on course and we shall not be swayed from that course.

“Be assured that the BVAS has come to stay. Electronic transmission of results has come to stay. Public display of polling unit results through the IReV has come to stay. With today’s initiative, the elimination of the negative use of money in our electoral process will be tackled head-on”, Yakubu said.

Usman Alkali-Baba, the inspector-general of police in his presentation said the force cannot rule out attempts to entice the political umpires/security agents with money to influence the outcome of elections.

Represented by the Bala Ciroma, the assistant inspector-general of police (federal operations), Alkali-Baba said apart from electoral violence, thuggery and snatching of ballot boxes, one key issue affecting the credibility of elections in Nigeria is the use of money to try to tilt the outcome, with consequential negative effects.

“The use of money to influence the political process has so far manifested in the current litigations within members of some political parties; and in some cases, intra-party violence.

“Some politicians often use money to sponsor restive youths who are readily available and willing to be mobilised as political thugs and to wreak mayhem on opponents and voters. We have seen this in the current political campaigns and this violence could spread to the post-election if the use of money is not checked.

“We will achieve this in synergy with sister security agencies, anti-graft and intelligence agencies and other stakeholders. The result of this synergy has started yielding positive results as a lot of arrests have been made, especially of persons buying voter registration cards as prelude to rigging the elections.

“Let me state again emphatically that the use of money during the 2023 election is unacceptable and we will do all we can within the confines of the law to bring offending persons to book,” IGP said.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the electioneering process comes with huge spending and in some instances, proceeds of crime are laundered through the making of billboards, television adverts, live shows, print media and so much more.

Represented by his chief of staff, Hadiza Zubairu, the EFCC chairman urged politicians to adhere to the election guidelines and make full disclosures of their sources of campaign finances while being guided by the provisions of Section 2 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.