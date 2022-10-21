INEC decries low collection of PVCs in Benue

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the low turnout by registrants in Benue State to collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs).

Head of voter education and publicity of INEC in Benue State, Musa Sekpe made the disclosure in Makurdi, noting that despite repeated calls by the Commission and stakeholders on those concerned to approach local government offices of INEC for collection, they have been reluctant to do so.

He explained that the PVCs of those who registered between June last year and 30th of June this year were ready for collection, while those who registered on July this year will be ready for collection by next month.

Read also: At least 23 killed in Nigeria after herdsmen attack Benue villagers

According to Sekpe, in line with the Electoral Law, no one will be allowed to vote without the PVC in next year’s general election in the country, advising Benue people who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so to enable them participate in the electoral process.

Bemgba Iortyom, state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the party has carried out enough sensitisation of its members on the need to collect their PVCs ahead of next year’s general election.

According to him, there was ward to ward sensitisation and would be sustained as the party plans to embark on campaign tour of the state to project the gubernatorial candidate and other candidates of the party towards the general election.