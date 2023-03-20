INEC declares Adamawa guber election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday declared the Adamawa State governorship elections held on March 18 inconclusive.

The election was declared inconclusive because of the close margin of votes between the two leading contenders.

Ahmed Fintiri, the current governor of the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 421,524 votes against Aishatu Dahiru of All Progressive People (APC) candidate with 390, 275.

If Dahiru is declared winner she would be the first female elected governor in Nigeria.