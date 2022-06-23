INEC begins voters education for the visually impaired

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in preparation for the Osun State governorship election, has started sensitisation and training for the blind and visually impaired voters.

The training began in Osogbo the state’s capital to help eligible visually impaired citizens of the state to participate fully in the forthcoming elections.

Lakunuya Dorothy Bello, director, gender and inclusivity for the agency emphasised that the objective of the training is for the visually impaired to exercise their civic right to vote.

Part of the training included the use of a Braille ballot guide. The Braille ballot guide is an envelope-like leaflet with tactile features that enable people with visual impairment to vote independently. It is of the same size as the ballot paper. Once the ballot paper is inserted into it, the voter would be able to identify all the names of the political parties listed therein. They can then proceed to vote for the party of their choice using their thumbprint and the ink will automatically fall on their chosen party on the ballot paper.

According to Sightsavers, there are about one million blind adults in Nigeria and the most cause of visual impairment in Nigeria is cataracts.