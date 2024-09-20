INEC approves new regulations for recall of Lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled a revised regulations and guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly, State Assemblies, and Councillors in the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).The updated 10-page document was approved during the Commission’s meeting held on Thursday, 19th September 2024.

The decision was taken in response to an increasing number of requests from various groups across the country seeking the recall of their representatives, according to a press statement issued by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee

Olumekun clarified that while INEC has received petitions to initiate recall processes, the Commission’s role is strictly limited to implementing the requests from voters within a constituency, in accordance with relevant constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act.

“The process is initiated by the voters in a constituency. The Commission only implements their request in line with Sections 69, 110, and 160 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Sections 2(c) and 113 of the Electoral Act, 2022,” Olumekun emphasized.

INEC’s revised guidelines aim to streamline the recall process, outlining the detailed steps required for a successful petition. Constituents who wish to recall their elected representatives are urged to carefully follow the outlined procedure when preparing and submitting petitions to the Commission.

The document has been made available on INEC’s website and social media platforms for public access, providing prospective petitioners with essential information on how to proceed.

The announcement comes as INEC continues preparations for the upcoming Edo State Governorship election, which is set to take place on Saturday, 21st September 2024.