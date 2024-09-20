INEC’s litmus test in Edo: BVAS must prove its worth

The upcoming Edo State governorship election represents a pivotal test for Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). As the commission prepares to deploy over 5,000 BVAS devices, the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process is once again in the spotlight. The successful implementation of BVAS is essential, not just for the integrity of this election but for the broader trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

Past elections in Nigeria have been marred by accusations of electoral malpractice, including technological failures and logistical mismanagement. This has undermined public confidence in the democratic process. In Edo, the stakes are high, with three major contenders—the All Progressives Congress’s Senator Monday Okpebholo, the People’s Democratic Party’s Asue Ighodalo, and the Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata—vying for the governorship position. Beyond their ambitions lies a more significant issue: the credibility of the electoral process itself.

INEC has a complex task at hand. It must ensure that the BVAS devices function correctly, allowing for smooth voter accreditation and real-time transmission of results across Edo’s 4,519 polling units and 211 collation centres. The logistical demands are formidable. Yet, what is most crucial is not just the operational success but the perception of impartiality and transparency. Nigerian voters have grown weary of an electoral system that often fails to deliver on its promises of fairness.

The security apparatus deployed for this election underscores the fraught atmosphere. The deployment of 35,000 police officers, supplemented by an additional 8,000 personnel, reflects the volatility surrounding Nigeria’s elections. The militarisation of the voting process, while perhaps necessary to prevent violence, also speaks to the fragility of the nation’s democratic institutions. The heavy security presence should not overshadow the primary task at hand: ensuring a free and fair election.

The atmosphere of distrust is further fuelled by accusations from the PDP, which alleges potential bias within INEC and undue influence from the ruling party. The APC is also pointing fingers at three INEC officials. These concerns cannot be dismissed lightly. The integrity of the electoral process must be beyond reproach. INEC, therefore, faces a critical imperative: to maintain absolute neutrality and demonstrate that it is an independent body committed to upholding the democratic process.

BVAS is not a panacea. Technology alone cannot resolve deep-rooted electoral challenges. However, it can be a crucial tool in reinforcing electoral integrity, provided it is implemented effectively and transparently. INEC must ensure that BVAS operates flawlessly to restore public confidence. Any failure will not only cast a shadow over the Edo election but also damage Nigeria’s democratic credibility on a national and international scale.

In this context, the role of the security forces must also be scrutinised. Reports of arrests of PDP members have raised concerns about potential partisanship. The police and other security agencies must act with the utmost professionalism, ensuring that they are seen as protectors of the democratic process rather than instruments of political manipulation.

This election is a test not just for INEC but for the entire Nigerian democratic system. The successful deployment and operation of BVAS would send a strong signal that Nigeria can overcome the challenges that have plagued its elections. Conversely, a failure would further entrench cynicism and scepticism, with long-term implications for Nigeria’s democratic development.

INEC’s performance in Edo will resonate far beyond the state’s borders. It will either affirm or undermine the country’s commitment to free and fair elections. For Nigeria’s democracy to advance, the BVAS system must work—not merely as a technological fix but as a symbol of Nigeria’s resolve to conduct elections that reflect the will of the people.

The eyes of the world are upon Nigeria as we approach this crucial election. But more importantly, the Nigerian people are watching with bated breath. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stands at a crossroads, facing the immense responsibility of conducting elections that meet the highest standards of transparency and fairness. A failure to deliver on this promise would be a grave disservice to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian electorate.

The credibility of our electoral process is not merely a domestic concern; it is a matter of international significance. A free, fair, and credible election would reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and bolster its standing on the global stage. Conversely, a flawed election would cast a long shadow over our nation, undermining our democratic credentials and hindering our progress.

It is imperative that INEC rises to this challenge and conducts elections that inspire confidence in the Nigerian people and the international community. The future of our democracy hangs in the balance.

