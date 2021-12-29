INEC accredits 51 observer groups for February FCT Area Council election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has accredited 51 Observer Groups for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, 12th February 2022.

According to INEC Daily Bulletin sighted by BusinessDay on Wednesday, the Observer Groups comprised 50 Domestic Organisations and one (1) International Organisation – International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The commission urged the approved organisations to fill and complete necessary documentation online (http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org/) between 29th December 2021 and 13th January 2022.

Read also: INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

It also stressed the need for observers to fully comply with the INEC COVID-19 Policy on Election and Accreditation of observers, including the signing of the indemnity form and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all field observers and warned that “failure to comply will lead to the immediate withdrawal of accreditation.”

INEC said: “the distribution of domestic observer kits (including ID cards to individual observers) will be done in FCT- ABUJA INEC office between 3rd and 11th February 2022.”