India’s top 10 female billionaire in 2024

India, now the world's most populous country, added 31 new billionaires in a year, surpassing China.

India’s rising number of female billionaires across diverse industries reflects their exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring future generations and contributing significantly to India’s socio-economic development and global recognition.

According to the Forbes Billionaire list, Here are India’s top 10 female billionaires in 2024

Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal, aged 74, commands a staggering net worth of $34.9 billion as the leading force behind the Jindal Group, leveraging their extensive involvement in steel production to maintain her status as India’s wealthiest woman.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

60-year-old Rekha Jhunjhunwala has ascended to India’s billionaire ranks with a net worth of $8.3 billion. She inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband solidifying her reputation as a formidable force in the financial world through shrewd investments across diverse sectors.

Vinod Rai Gupta

Vinod Rai Gupta, aged 78, has carved a remarkable entrepreneurial path in electrical equipment manufacturing. The company, which is run by her son, a pioneering firm that drives innovation and technological advancement, thus significantly shaping India’s industrial landscape with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Renuka Jagtiani

With a net worth of $4.8 billion, 70-year-old Renuka Jagtiani is the chairwoman of Middle East retailing giant Landmark Group, based in Dubai. Her entrepreneurial acumen in the retail sector is evident through their establishment of a prominent retail chain, where her visionary leadership continues to drive sustained growth and expansion, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Anu Aga

81-year-old Anu Aga, with a net worth of $4.2 billion, has left an indelible mark as a pioneering figure in the engineering industry, showcasing resilience and determination through her leadership as the former chairperson of a renowned engineering firm, driving innovation and excellence in a fiercely competitive landscape.

Smita Crishna-Godrej

73-year-old Smita Crishna-Godrej, with a net worth of $3.7 billion, has forged an illustrious legacy in consumer goods, demonstrating unwavering commitment to quality and innovation as a prominent figure in her family’s business conglomerate, thus shaping the consumer goods market and earning widespread acclaim for her contributions.

Radha Vembu

51-year-old Radha Vembu, with a net worth of $3.3 billion, has emerged as a prominent figure in India’s technology sector, leveraging her expertise in business software as a co-founder of a renowned software company to drive digital transformation globally through cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving business needs.

Falguni Nayar

61-year-old Falguni Nayar, with a net worth of $3.2 billion, has revolutionized the beauty retailing sector through innovative and forward-thinking strategies as the founder of a disruptive e-commerce platform, leveraging technology to offer customers unparalleled convenience and choice.

Leena Tewari

66-year-old Leena Tewari, with a net worth of $3.1 billion, has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, addressing healthcare challenges and enhancing access to essential medicines as the founder of a leading pharmaceutical company. Her visionary leadership has championed research and development efforts, fostering innovation and affordability in the healthcare sector.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

71-year-old Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, with a net worth of $2.5 billion, has made a profound impact on the biopharmaceutical industry through her unwavering commitment to healthcare innovation. As the founder of a pioneering biotechnology firm, she has been instrumental in developing breakthrough therapies and vaccines, addressing critical health challenges.