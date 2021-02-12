In multi-million naira movie deal Emeka Nwokocha labours with Onyeka Onwenu

Emeka Nwokocha of dudublack is leading a team of investors in a multi-million naira movie project that involves Onyeka Onwenu.

Some sources have recently gathered that Nwokocha, the young businessman and a few other investors are looking into the movie business eyed the first quarter of 2020 but was delayed due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The ambitious young businessman kicked off principal photography in December 2020.

The project is scheduled to be aired on big screens across Africa and Dubai later this year.