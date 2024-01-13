In memoriam: Isa Gusau, a stalwart of journalism, public service, who died at 45

Isa Gusau, the spokesman for Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State passed away in a New Delhi hospital on Thursday, January 11, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and compassionate communication.

Isa’s journey, marked by his battle with an undisclosed illness, ended in India where he sought treatment for over a month. Despite his struggle, he remained a pillar of strength and inspiration, both in his professional life and to those who knew him personally.

Governor Zulum, reflecting on Isa’s passing, shared, “Isa was more than a spokesman; he was a brother and a beacon of light in our administration. His commitment to Borno State and his unwavering dedication to truth and transparency were unparalleled.”

Biography of Isa Gusau

Born on February 15, 1978, in Maiduguri, Borno State, Isa’s journey was one of constant learning and service. He held a master’s degree in Media and Public Relations and a postgraduate diploma in Labour and Public Relations from the University of Maiduguri, reflecting his deep commitment to his field.

Before joining Governor Zulum’s team, Isa served as Vice–President Kashim Shettima’s spokesperson. His career also included a significant tenure at Daily Trust Newspapers, where his skills as a journalist were honed and recognized.

The man behind the voice

Isa’s role went beyond crafting press releases and managing communications. In his own words, “Sometimes, protecting your loved ones means letting them believe everything is okay.” This philosophy guided him, even as he faced his health challenges with courage and discretion.

His decision to seek treatment in India came upon the insistence of Governor Zulum, who prioritized Isa’s health over official duties. This act of kindness was a testament to the deep bond they shared.

A legacy beyond words

Isa’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. His unique approach to communication, his commitment to truth, and his undying spirit of service stand as an enduring legacy.

Governor Zulum, reflecting on Isa’s contributions, stated, “His brilliance and approach to public communication have set a standard in our administration. Isa’s legacy will continue to inspire us.”

Isa’s death story is not just one of loss but a beacon of dedication and a reminder of the power of resilient communication.